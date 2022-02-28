Skip to main content
Ticket Prices Soaring for Mike Krzyzewski’s Final Home Game at Duke

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday against North Carolina.

As anticipated, the ticket prices for the home finale for Coach K are through the roof. According to Front Office Sports, the game between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels is trending towards being the highest-selling game between the teams in StubHub history.

The current minimum ticket price is $3,690. The average price on StubHub is $5,392.

Given Coach K’s storied career, it is no surprise that fans are willing to pay top-dollar to witness history in his final home game coaching the Blue Devils.

Duke enters the week with a 25–4 record and a 15–3 mark in ACC play. While Duke tries to play themselves into a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament, North Carolina will try to notch a signature victory as its regular season comes to a close. 

The Tar Heels find themselves squarely on the NCAA tournament bubble entering this week with a 21–8 record and 13–5 record in league play. An upset for the Tar Heels in Coach K’s final game at Duke would put North Carolina in a strong position to make the field of 68 entering conference tournament play.

