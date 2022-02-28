Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday against North Carolina.

As anticipated, the ticket prices for the home finale for Coach K are through the roof. According to Front Office Sports, the game between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels is trending towards being the highest-selling game between the teams in StubHub history.

The current minimum ticket price is $3,690. The average price on StubHub is $5,392.

Given Coach K’s storied career, it is no surprise that fans are willing to pay top-dollar to witness history in his final home game coaching the Blue Devils.

Duke enters the week with a 25–4 record and a 15–3 mark in ACC play. While Duke tries to play themselves into a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament, North Carolina will try to notch a signature victory as its regular season comes to a close.

The Tar Heels find themselves squarely on the NCAA tournament bubble entering this week with a 21–8 record and 13–5 record in league play. An upset for the Tar Heels in Coach K’s final game at Duke would put North Carolina in a strong position to make the field of 68 entering conference tournament play.

