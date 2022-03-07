Former Celtics forward and 2008 NBA champion Glen “Big Baby” Davis was in attendance Sunday at TD Garden as Boston secured a 126–120 victory over Brooklyn.

Davis had a perfect seat for the action, sitting one row behind the basket at TD Garden. That is, until he was told he was in the wrong seat.

The ABC cameras happened to be focusing on Davis at the exact moment he learned the news, capturing the exchange in its entirety.

Nets star Kevin Durant noticed Davis getting kicked out of his seat as well. You can hear Durant joke with Davis near the end of the clip below.

“Those ain’t your seats big dog? Those ain’t your seats?” Durant joked as Davis moved back a row.

Durant is known as one of the league’s best trash talkers, but it’s not every day that we get to hear a clip of him talking trash to a former player-turned-fan like Davis.

It was a moment of levity in a hard-fought game at TD Garden. The Celtics continued their hot stretch since the start of the new year, defeating the Nets thanks to 54 points from star wing Jayson Tatum.

Tatum is now tied with Larry Bird for the most 50-point games in Boston history with four. What’s even more remarkable is that it took Larry Bird until his age-32 season to reach that mark. Tatum has already tied the record and he just turned 24 last week.

The Celtics are in good hands.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Celtics coverage, visit Inside The Celtics.