Russell Westbrook Speaks Out About Harassment and Fans Calling Him 'Westbrick'
Dirk Nowitzki Calls LeBron James, Dwyane Wade Jokes in 2011 Finals ‘Disrespectful’

The mild-mannered Dirk Nowitzki has never been one for flash or drama, but in an interview with Yahoo Sports, he said something his old rivals did that felt “disrespectful.”

Nowitzki’s sole NBA championship came in 2011 when an underdog Mavericks squad defeated the Heat in six games to shock the sports world. Nowitzki was dealing with an illness in Game 4 and Miami stars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade could be seen on camera mocking him by fake coughing before the team’s shoot-around for Game 5.

“Honestly, I just felt like it was a little disrespectful,” he said. “But it didn’t add to my motivation if that makes sense.”

Dallas went on to beat Miami in Game 5 where Nowitzki scored 29 points and won the series in Game 6. It was a massive shock for the Heat, sporting their newly formed Big Three that included Chris Bosh. Nowitzki added that he and Wade’s relationship was “frosty” in the following years but now that the two are no longer adversaries and retired, all is good. 

“I think we’re totally fine … there was some stuff said after the ’06 Finals on both sides that weren’t appreciated by the other side, there were a little frost times,” Nowitzki said. “Honestly, I think we’re way past that. It’s also normal. Not every competitor can be friends, right? That’s just not how it works.”

