Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Colts LB Darius Leonard Shares Frustration on Different QBs Each Season

With Wednesday’s news of Carson Wentz being traded to the Commanders from the Colts, this means Indianapolis will be hiring its fifth quarterback in the last five years.

In the last five seasons, a different quarterback has started in Week 1. Now the sixth season in a row will have a different Colts quarterback on the field.

Here’s the last five starting quarterbacks for the Colts: Scott Tolzien (2017), Andrew Luck (2018), Jacoby Brissett (2019), Philip Rivers (2020) and Carson Wentz (2021). 

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was signed to the Colts in 2018. He has played under four quarterbacks already in his four years, and now is going to take on his fifth quarterback. Leonard tweeted his thoughts about this following the Wentz news.

SI Recommends

“Here we go again,” he said in the Tweet. “About to be 5 years with the Colts and 5 different QBs.

“Thank you Carson for everything this year my guy! Wish you nothing but the best!”

Needless to say, the three-time Pro Bowler is a bit frustrated with the Colts quarterback rotations. 

The Colts’ 2022 starting quarterback is still to be determined, although rumors are already circulating that Jimmy Garoppolo could be headed to Indy. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Carson Wentz
Play
NFL

Report: Colts to Receive Two Third-Round Picks in Carson Wentz Trade

Washington’s 2023 third-round pick can become a second-round pick if Wentz plays 70 percent of the snaps this year.

By Daniel Chavkin
chelsea0
Soccer

All of Chelsea’s Reported Suitors as Abramovich Mulls Sale

No bids have reportedly met the Russian owner’s £3 billion ($3.9 billion) valuation.

By Andrew Gastelum
Kings center Domantas Sabonis reacts after being called for a foul.
NBA

Kings’ Sabonis Suspended for One Game After Ref Altercation

The incident took place in Sacramento’s game Monday.

By Zach Koons
Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard directs his team during the game against Wisconsin.
College Basketball

Howard Takes ‘Full Ownership’ for Altercation at Wisconsin

Michigan coach Juwan Howard spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since his five-game suspension.

By Wilton Jackson
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in action during the game between the Dallas.
NBA

Luka Dončić Is Thriving After the Mavericks’ Midseason Gamble

The three-time NBA All-Star has picked up his play after the arrival of trade deadline additions Spencer Dinwiddie and Dāvis Bertāns.

By Michael Shapiro
Green Bay Packers Davante Adams
Play
Fantasy

Davante Adams, Chris Godwin May Shift Fantasy Landscape in Free Agency

A number of talented receivers are available in free agency and their landing spots could shift their fantasy value.

By Michael Fabiano
nfl-colts-carson-wentz-done
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Carson Wentz Traded to the Commanders

A new team won't help Wentz, but it could be good news for Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson.

By Michael Fabiano
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2)
Play
NFL

Report: Carson Wentz Traded to Commanders From Colts

The quarterback is headed to Washington after a one-year stint with Indianapolis.

By Madison Williams