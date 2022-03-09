With Wednesday’s news of Carson Wentz being traded to the Commanders from the Colts, this means Indianapolis will be hiring its fifth quarterback in the last five years.

In the last five seasons, a different quarterback has started in Week 1. Now the sixth season in a row will have a different Colts quarterback on the field.

Here’s the last five starting quarterbacks for the Colts: Scott Tolzien (2017), Andrew Luck (2018), Jacoby Brissett (2019), Philip Rivers (2020) and Carson Wentz (2021).

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was signed to the Colts in 2018. He has played under four quarterbacks already in his four years, and now is going to take on his fifth quarterback. Leonard tweeted his thoughts about this following the Wentz news.

“Here we go again,” he said in the Tweet. “About to be 5 years with the Colts and 5 different QBs.

“Thank you Carson for everything this year my guy! Wish you nothing but the best!”

Needless to say, the three-time Pro Bowler is a bit frustrated with the Colts quarterback rotations.

The Colts’ 2022 starting quarterback is still to be determined, although rumors are already circulating that Jimmy Garoppolo could be headed to Indy.

