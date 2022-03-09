Former 76ers guard Ben Simmons is returning to Philly on Thursday, but this time as a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

The highly anticipated game is set to showcase the first meeting of the two teams since the blockbuster trade that sent Simmons to Brooklyn and James Harden to Philadelphia.

Ahead of the game, Kevin Durant was asked whether he’s given Simmons (who will not be playing) any advice about handling potential boos from the crowd in his former home arena.

Durant said it is something Simmons will need to learn for himself, and that he does not plan to “hold his hand.”

“I’m sure there’s going to be some personal attacks, there’s going to be some words that may trigger you personally,” Durant said. “But, that’s just how fans are. They want to get under our skin, let their voices be heard. Part of the experience of coming to an NBA game is the heckling.

“Some people don’t even enjoy basketball. Their lives are so s—-- that they get to just aim it at other people.”

The Nets forward added that some of the heckling might be funny, and Simmons is fully prepared for whatever may come his way. Durant said Simmons should “embrace” the experience because all basketball greats go through similar moments at some point in their careers.

“All the greats have been through being called the worst names in the history of the book,” Durant said. “The good thing about it is that we get a chance to perform and shut the people up.”

The 76ers (40–24) sit in second place in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Nets (33–33) are in eighth place after snapping their four-game losing streak on Tuesday.

