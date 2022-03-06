Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Ben Simmons Will Most Likely Not Play Vs. 76ers

Ben Simmons has yet to make his Nets debut since being traded on Feb. 10 from the 76ers.

Simmons has actually not played all of the 2021–22 season yet due to his mental health and injuries. 

Despite not making his official season start, fans were curious if Simmons would be ready by March 10 when Brooklyn faces Philadelphia. The highly anticipated matchup will be the first time the two teams have played each other since the blockbuster trade went down last month.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski spoke on ABC on Sunday and shared that Simmons would not be available that quickly, he believed.

“There’s tremendous urgency around the Nets to get Ben Simmons on the court, get him incorporated and playing with his team,” Wojnarowski said. “Simmons is going to join them at some point. The Nets hope is when Brooklyn gets back after Thursday’s game in Philly. Simmons at that point will be ready to start getting on the floor with his teammates, increasing his workload and getting closer to returning.”

SI Recommends

The Nets’ next home game after the Philly game is on Sunday verses the Knicks. It’s still unknown when Simmons’s debut would be.

According to The Athletic, Nets coach Steve Nash said Simmons will be joining the Nets this week on their road trip, including to Philadelphia. 

Regarding Simmons’s back injury, Nash said a couple weeks ago that he was wanting Simmons to endure a few “high-intensity workouts” before playing in a game. 

“That back problem has been an issue for him since he’s tried to start ramping up,” Wojnarowski said. “He’s essentially really just done individual work at their facility. They’re hoping by the end of this week, he’ll be able to do more.”

If Simmons is able to practice more this week, it is possible he could make his debut sometime this month. Nothing is official yet, though.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in action against the San Francisco 49ers during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field.
NFL

Report: Broncos ‘All-in’ on Pursuit of Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers, 38, is reportedly torn over where he plans to play next season.

By Jelani Scott
Pitch Clock
MLB

Report: MLB Targets Pitch Clock as Lockout Negotiations Continue

MLB is reportedly interested in implementing a pitch clock during games.

By Daniel Chavkin
Charlotte FC fans cheer during the match against the Los Angeles Galaxy at Bank of America Stadium.
Soccer

Charlotte FC Breaks MLS Attendance Record

The previous record held by Atlanta United lasted for 27 seasons.

By Madison Williams
Kansas
College Basketball

Here’s the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

The Big 12 tournament begins Wednesday evening in Kansas City.

By Daniel Chavkin
Mike Krzyzewski coaches during his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium
Play
College Basketball

Coach K’s Staggering Send-Off Strengthens the Best Rivalry in Sports

Duke couldn’t compartmentalize the pomp and circumstance of Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game, and North Carolina took advantage in a thrilling farewell to this era of the Tobacco Road rivalry.

By Pat Forde
Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (35) reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Stanford Cardinals
College Basketball

Here’s the 2022 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

Arizona, UCLA, USC and Colorado all earn a single round bye as the top four seeds.

By Madison Williams
Noah Horchler Jermaine Samuels
College Basketball

Here’s the 2022 Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

The Big East tournament kicks off Wednesday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

By Daniel Chavkin
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) celebrates the win at Neville Arena
College Basketball

Here’s the 2022 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas all have double byes as the top four seeds.

By Madison Williams