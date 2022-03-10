Skip to main content
Texas State Pitcher Makes ‘Horns Down’ Gesture After Upset of No. 1 Texas

After Texas State closer Tristan Stivors struck out Texas star Ivan Melendez to seal the Bobcats’ monumental 6–4 upset of No. 1 Texas on Wednesday night, Stivors threw one of the most vigorous “horns down” gestures in recent memory.

The “horns down” gesture became a hot topic on the gridiron last fall, after the Big 12 reprimanded programs in the conference and threatened penalties for any school that had players make the gesture during competition.

Stivors, whose Texas State squad does not play in the Big 12, didn’t get the memo, and didn’t care about any possible repercussions after making one of the biggest pitches of his life.

The loss was the second of the season for the Longhorns, moving the top-ranked program in the nation to 12–2 on the season. The Bobcats moved to 11–3 with the victory, in what was inarguably their biggest win on the diamond in years.

