Steph Curry Surprises Fan in Heartfelt Moment Before Warriors-Nuggets Game

While Steph Curry’s on-court accolades have surpassed almost every other player of his generation, his generosity and compassion outweighed his athletic feats when he made dreams come true from a young fan in Ball Arena on Thursday.

Curry sat out in Golden State’s game in Denver on Monday to prepare for a Tuesday matchup with the Clippers. In Curry’s absence, a young Denver fan was left in tears when the Warriors star was not in attendance to see the sign she made for him.

Golden State provided the the fan and her family a set of courtside tickets to watch Thursday’s game. Ahead of the contest, Curry walked up to the young fan, gave her a hug, signed an autograph and posed for a picture.

What started as the disappointment of missing out on watching an all-time great ended in an all-time great moment for this fan.

