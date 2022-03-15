After Tom Brady shocked the world and announced his return to the NFL on Sunday evening, his wife Gisele Bündchen commented on his Instagram post with a touching note.

“Here we go again!” Bündchen wrote in a comment. “Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!”

Brady shared the blockbuster news from his social media accounts on Sunday evening, as most of the sports world was enraptured in the NCAA tournament bracket reveal. The Buccaneers quarterback revealed in the posts that he would come back to Tampa Bay and play in his 23rd NFL season in 2022.

“These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business.”

Bündchen has been supportive of Brady throughout his career and especially so during the last few months. When the seven-time Super Bowl champion first announced his retirement five weeks ago, his wife wrote a heartfelt message to him on social media.

“I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years,” Bündchen wrote back in early February. “I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations.

“I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life. Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring. There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!”

Bündchen will now have to wait a little longer for her husband to officially walk away from professional football. Brady is now set to come back at the age of 45 to try and lead the Buccaneers to another championship.

