Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are leaving Fox to work at ESPN for “Monday Night Football” games, leaving behind their sideline reporter, Erin Andrews.

Buck and Aikman have worked in the booth together for 20 years, and Andrews worked with them for 10 of those years.

Andrews spoke on her podcast Calm Down with Erin and Charissa this week and shared her emotions on the news.

“So, I was sad all week,” Andrews said. “This all happened fast, I wasn’t expecting it, I’ll be completely honest. Don’t think a lot of people were.

“I am known for being one tough cookie. I can deal with a lot of things, I have dealt with a lot of things. But, when I had to speak to both of those guys separately when they both had officially left. Oh, God, I cried. I don’t think they both expected that from me. I’ll cry right now.”

Andrews began holding back tears while talking to her co-host Charissa Thompson. She joked that she almost sent memes with the Eric Carmen song “All By Myself” or the Adele song “Hello.”

The 43-year-old reporter expressed that her sadness stems from the fact that Buck and Aikman have turned into family for her. She shared how she discusses personal matters to them, such as issues with her fertility or cancer, and they would share the same to her.

“Yes, it’s about working the games with them, but there are so many moments,” Andrews said as she held back tears. “I told both of them I came to Fox to work with them. I just thought it would be so cool to do games with them.”

Andrews’s future for next season is still unknown as her contract with Fox is reportedly up. There has been speculation that she could reunite with Buck and Aikman at ESPN.

