Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Joe Buck Leaving Fox to Join Troy Aikman at ESPN
Joe Buck Leaving Fox to Join Troy Aikman at ESPN

Erin Andrews Cries During Podcast While Discussing Joe Buck and Troy Aikman’s Departure

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are leaving Fox to work at ESPN for “Monday Night Football” games, leaving behind their sideline reporter, Erin Andrews.

Buck and Aikman have worked in the booth together for 20 years, and Andrews worked with them for 10 of those years. 

Andrews spoke on her podcast Calm Down with Erin and Charissa this week and shared her emotions on the news.

“So, I was sad all week,” Andrews said. “This all happened fast, I wasn’t expecting it, I’ll be completely honest. Don’t think a lot of people were. 

“I am known for being one tough cookie. I can deal with a lot of things, I have dealt with a lot of things. But, when I had to speak to both of those guys separately when they both had officially left. Oh, God, I cried. I don’t think they both expected that from me. I’ll cry right now.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Andrews began holding back tears while talking to her co-host Charissa Thompson. She joked that she almost sent memes with the Eric Carmen song “All By Myself” or the Adele song “Hello.”

The 43-year-old reporter expressed that her sadness stems from the fact that Buck and Aikman have turned into family for her. She shared how she discusses personal matters to them, such as issues with her fertility or cancer, and they would share the same to her. 

“Yes, it’s about working the games with them, but there are so many moments,” Andrews said as she held back tears. “I told both of them I came to Fox to work with them. I just thought it would be so cool to do games with them.”

Andrews’s future for next season is still unknown as her contract with Fox is reportedly up. There has been speculation that she could reunite with Buck and Aikman at ESPN.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Deshaun Watson
Play
NFL

Saints Reportedly Meet With Deshaun Watson for Second Time

The Texans quarterback still faces legal trouble in the form of 22 active civil lawsuits, but trade rumors are heating up.

By Madeline Coleman
Jan 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.
Play
NFL

Report: Texans, Browns No Longer Discussing Deshaun Watson Trade

The Falcons, Saints and Panthers are reportedly still in the running to acquire the quarterback.

By Jelani Scott
Jon Rothstein
Play
Extra Mustard

This Is March and One of College Basketball’s Top Insiders Was Stuck on a Plane

Jon Rothstein tweets through panic of nearly missing the start of the NCAA tournament.

By Jimmy Traina
Cole Beasley with a helmet off for the Bills.
Play
NFL

Bills Officially Release Wide Receiver Cole Beasley

After giving the wide receiver a chance to seek a trade, Buffalo ultimately cut him after three seasons.

By Daniel Chavkin
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin
Play
College Basketball

UCLA, Mick Cronin Agree to Six-Year Extension

The Bruins coach led the team to their first Final Four since 2008 last season.

By Madison Williams
Stephen Curry of the Warriors
Play
NBA

Report: Curry Out Indefinitely With Sprained Ligament in Foot

Golden State’s star could be out of the lineup for extended time.

By Michael Shapiro
Brittney Griner playing for Team USA.
Play
WNBA

Brittney Griner’s Detention Extended to May 19

The Mercury center has been held since February.

By Joseph Salvador
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman speaks during his formal introduction.
Play
College Football

Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State and Others off to Fast Recruiting Start to 2023 Cycle

Ahead of the spring commitment boom, select programs are hot out of the gates in the class of 2023

By John Garcia Jr.