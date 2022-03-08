Report: FOX’s Erin Andrews Could Draw Interest from ESPN As Contract Nears Its End

FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews will become the next high-profile commentator in search of new home, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Andrews, who’s worked for FOX since 2012, will reportedly draw interest from ESPN, where she quickly rose to the national stage after joining the company in 2004.

As of Monday, there have been no discussions between ESPN and Andrews about a potential reunion.

Marchand reported FOX would like to retain Andrews, but remain focused on the future of lead announcer Joe Buck as he looks to possibly join ESPN and former broadcast partner Troy Aikman.

Andrews’s rise at ESPN reached its apex in 2010 when she took over as co-host on College Gameday alongside Kirk Herbstreit. NBC Sports reported Monday morning that Herbstreit is set to join Amazon as an NFL color commentator for its new Thursday Night Football package.

