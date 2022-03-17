Skip to main content
Joe Buck Leaving Fox to Join Troy Aikman at ESPN
Joe Buck Leaving Fox to Join Troy Aikman at ESPN

Joe Buck, Steve Levy Converse on Twitter Following ‘Monday Night Football’ News

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are leaving Fox to take over ESPN’s coverage of “Monday Night Football” starting next season.

With that change, ESPN’s normal broadcast crew for MNF—Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese—will be moving on.

In response to the news, Levy posted a Twitter message to Buck, who will be taking over his spot as the play-by-play announcer. The message included an image of Buck’s book Lucky Bastard, in which Levy said “Yeah, you are.”

Levy then went on to explain that Buck was lucky because he “you get to work with an amazing MNF crew.” Levy didn’t seem to have any hard feelings towards his successor by saying he was “Looking forward to seeing you in the cafeteria in Bristol. You’re buying …”

Buck responded to Levy’s tweet by thanking him for being gracious during this major change in his career.

“This is the other side of it,” Buck’s post said. “I thank you for your friendship and grace with this Steve. Excited to join YOUR network. Please sit next to me in the cafeteria- I don’t know many people there yet.”

Buck and Aikman’s MNF debut will take place on Sept. 12.

