March Madness Best Bets For Friday
Sister Jean to Attend Loyola-Chicago’s First Round Game Against Ohio State

Sister Jean, the 102-year-old religious sister from Loyola-Chicago, is traveling with the team and will reportedly attend the Ramblers’ first round matchup against Ohio State in Pittsburgh.

Traveling with the team is nothing new for Sister Jean, who gained fame during the Ramblers’ magical run in 2018, when the program reached the Final Four for the first time since the 1963 season. She attended every tournament game that season and has been well-known nationally as a basketball superfan ever since.

Sister Jean accompanied the Ramblers a year ago as well, as the program made a run to the Sweet 16 in the 2021 NCAA tournament.

As far as how far she believes the Ramblers will go in the tournament? Sister Jean reportedly has them in the Elite Eight in her bracket.

The program’s good luck charm will hope to bring good fortune in Friday’s 12:15 p.m. ET matchup with Ohio State. 

