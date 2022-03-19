Skip to main content
Stanford’s Fran Belibi Shows Off on Both Ends With Ridiculous Sequence Leading to Dunk

No. 1 seed Stanford rolled over No. 16 seed Montana State 78–37 on Friday to easily cruise to the second round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

Stanford forward Fran Belibi finished with 12 points in the contest, including this highlight play that captivated the crowd at Stanford’s Maples Pavilion.

Belibi’s block was one of two that she had on the day, and her coast-to-coast dunk sent the crowd in a frenzy as the Cardinal extended their huge lead to 31–6 with six minutes to play in the second quarter.

Stanford held Montana State to 23.1% shooting overall from the floor and 16.7% from three in a strong defensive effort. Offensively, the Cardinal had their way with the Bobcats, making 44.6% of their attempts from the floor overall and nearly 41% of their shots from three-point range.

Next up for Stanford is No. 8 seed Kansas on Sunday, after the Jayhawks cruised to a 19-point win over Georgia Tech on Friday.

