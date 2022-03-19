Skip to main content
North Carolina upsets Baylor in Round of 32
Fans Upset With UNC-Baylor Officials Regarding Questionable Calls

Fans were not happy with the officials during the No. 8 UNC vs. No. 1 Baylor game on Saturday.

The Tar Heels took a commanding lead early, and even with 10 minutes left of regulation, the game looked to be an easy win for UNC. They had a 99.9% of winning with 10:30 left.

However, forward Brady Manek was ejected due to a flagrant-2 foul, which gave Baylor the boost they needed. The Bears went on a 9-0 run right after, and ultimately put the game in overtime by tying the game at 80 points each.

The Tar Heels eventually won in overtime 93-86 despite the controversial calls.

There were 21 fouls on UNC in regulation, and 22 on Baylor. 

UNC’s Caleb Love also fouled out during regulation, then Baylor’s Flo Thamba and Matthew Mayer fouled out at the beginning of overtime. One other Baylor star tallied five fouls during the roller coaster game—James Akinjo with just three seconds to go in overtime.  

Fans did not agree with multiple fouls called throughout the game. And, since UNC led by 25 points when Manek was ejected, some fans thought the officials ruled the game.

Overall, the consensus from viewers were that the referees called fouls that didn’t necessarily need to be called, but then they also missed fouls that needed to be called.

