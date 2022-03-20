Although Houston has made a habit of getting into the Sweet 16 in recent years, you wouldn’t know it from its head coach’s raucous and surprising postgame celebration in the locker room.

Kelvin Sampson, one of the last coaches you’d expect this from, could be seen with his players celebrating as if they were an underdog who had just won the national title. The 66-year-old was waving his arms with his fists in the air and had his eyes closed from all the water being sprayed and poured on him. Oh yeah, he also took off his shirt.

Charles Barkley could be heard saying, “I don’t know if I could unsee that.” But it was a joyous occasion for Sampson, who led the Cougars to the Final Four just last season.

Houston’s 15–point win over Illinois in the second round of the NCAA tournament was a surprisingly one-sided affair. The Cougars led by as much as 16 points and were led by guard Taze Moore’s 21 points and seven rebounds.

Houston will play the winner of the Arizona–TCU matchup in the Sweet 16.

