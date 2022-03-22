Skip to main content
Matt Ryan Shares Peyton Manning Story From 2017 After Winning NFC Championship

During his introductory press conference on Tuesday, the newly acquired Matt Ryan shared a hilarious memory he has of one of the best Colts players of all time. 

After Ryan and the Falcons won the NFC championship in 2017, Colts legend and Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning was one of the first people to call him after the big game. While at dinner, Ryan fondly remembers what he wanted to talk out. 

“He was like, ‘Alright, here’s how you’re gonna map out your two weeks,’ and I’m like man, we just won this game,” Ryan said while laughing. “I’m just trying to enjoy it.” 

Manning made a living of being overly prepared and evidently he was more than happy to help Ryan prepare for his first Super Bowl. Of course, his advice didn’t translate to a win. Atlanta went on to lose 34–28 in overtime after squandering a 28–3 lead.

Manning played in a total of four Super Bowls during his illustrious career and won two of them. He brought a Lombardi Trophy to Indianapolis in 2007 and one to Denver in 2016. Ryan will try his best to replicate the same success after he was traded to the Colts by the Falcons on Monday

Throughout the press conference, Ryan repeatedly gushed about Manning, his mentorship and how he admired him growing up before ever entering the NFL. 

