ESPN and the Premier Lacrosse League have agreed to a four-year media rights deal ahead of the league’s 2022 season, the network announced Wednesday.

Under the terms of the agreement, PLL games will air exclusively across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+, with all 47 games available to stream on ESPN+. More details, including game times, will be announced at a later date, per the announcement.

“We’re thrilled to announce our new agreement with ESPN,” PLL Co-Founder and President, Paul Rabil said in a statement. “It’s a testament to our gameday experience, the business teams at the PLL, growing interest level and engagement of a global lacrosse audience, as well as ESPN’s foresight and meaningful investment into a game that’s indigenous to North America—one of the fastest-growing in the US today.”

The Premier Lacrosse League began in 2019 and originally signed an exclusive media rights deal with NBC Sports. Games had previously been aired across the NBC family of networks, which included the company’s streaming service, Peacock.

The fourth season of the PLL is scheduled to begin on June 4. Teams will play 47 games across 13 cities in the United States, culminating in a Championship Weekend on Sept. 17.

