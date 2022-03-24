Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Davante Adams Looking to Cash in on Expensive Promise Derek Carr Made Him Last Year

New Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams wants to make good on a promise from his new quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr, who threw plenty of touchdown passes to Adams when the duo played together at Fresno State, was willing to do anything to get Adams to join him with the Raiders.

“[Carr] said ‘I will buy him a car if he comes and plays with me, whatever I gotta do.’ So I’ve been feeling really Ferrari-ish lately. So I’ve been looking at the F12 Superfast, it’s really, really nice…if I want to downplay it maybe a Rolls Royce…something a little more modest,” Adams said.

Assuming Carr is a man of his word, his new star wide receiver has a car of his choosing coming his way in the near future.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Adams will immediately become the top option in a talented group of pass catchers in Las Vegas. The former Packers receiver is coming off the best season of his career. He set a personal best last year in receptions (123) and yards (1,553) as he once again proved to be one of the best wideouts in the game.

Following the drama that led to his trade to the Raiders and a contract extension that briefly made him the highest-paid receiver in the game (Tyreek Hill has since broke the record with his deal with the Dolphins), the only thing left for Adams is figuring out what car he’ll drive around his new home of Las Vegas.

More NFL Coverage:

Raider Maven: Raiders Sign Tight End Jacob Hollister

For more Las Vegas Raiders coverage, go to Raider Maven. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

ray allen
NBA

Allen Misses Jury Duty For Garnett’s Jersey Retirement, Issued Fine

The ex-NBA star had the court move the trial back a day to accommodate his participation in the ceremony, yet still missed his appearance in court.

By Nick Selbe
deshaun-watson-texans
Play
NFL

Brazoria County Grand Jury Declines to Charge Deshaun Watson

This is the second grand jury in Texas that has decided not to charge the now Browns quarterback.

By Michael Shapiro
Tyreek Hill during his introductory press conference with the Dolphins.
Play
NFL

Tyreek Hill’s Agent Says Chiefs, Jets Had Worked Out a Trade

Hill didn’t make it sound like he was close to signing with New York, but his agent said a deal had been worked out between the teams.

By Joseph Salvador
Feb 4, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) warms up before playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL

The Dolphins Make All the Moves

Miami acquires Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead in the blink of an eye. But were they the right moves?

By Gary Gramling, Conor Orr and Rohan Nadkarni
NIT Most Outstanding Player Trophy given out at Madison Square Garden
College Basketball

Report: MSG Won’t Host NIT for Next Two Years

The tournament has been held in the iconic New York arena since 1938.

By Associated Press
bale
Soccer

Bale Scores Stunning Free Kick for Wales in WC Qualifier

The Real Madrid forward looked back to his old self with the opening goal.

By Andrew Gastelum
North Carolina guard RJ Davis (4) and forward Armando Bacot (5) celebrate in the second half of a second-round game against Baylor in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022.
Play
NCAA Betting

North Carolina vs. UCLA Spread, Bets, and Picks for Sweet 16 Matchup

The Tar Heels are 2.5 point underdogs in Friday’s Sweet 16 matchup against UCLA.

By Kyle Wood and Matt Ehalt
Kansas City Chiefs fans wait near Union Station and the National World War I Museum
NFL

Kansas City to Host 2023 NFL Draft

The event will take place between Union Station and the National World War I Museum in downtown Kansas City.

By Madison Williams