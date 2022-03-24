Davante Adams Looking to Cash in on Expensive Promise Derek Carr Made Him Last Year

New Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams wants to make good on a promise from his new quarterback Derek Carr.

Carr, who threw plenty of touchdown passes to Adams when the duo played together at Fresno State, was willing to do anything to get Adams to join him with the Raiders.

“[Carr] said ‘I will buy him a car if he comes and plays with me, whatever I gotta do.’ So I’ve been feeling really Ferrari-ish lately. So I’ve been looking at the F12 Superfast, it’s really, really nice…if I want to downplay it maybe a Rolls Royce…something a little more modest,” Adams said.

Assuming Carr is a man of his word, his new star wide receiver has a car of his choosing coming his way in the near future.

Adams will immediately become the top option in a talented group of pass catchers in Las Vegas. The former Packers receiver is coming off the best season of his career. He set a personal best last year in receptions (123) and yards (1,553) as he once again proved to be one of the best wideouts in the game.

Following the drama that led to his trade to the Raiders and a contract extension that briefly made him the highest-paid receiver in the game (Tyreek Hill has since broke the record with his deal with the Dolphins), the only thing left for Adams is figuring out what car he’ll drive around his new home of Las Vegas.

