Kenny Pickett’s Fiancé Mocks Conversation Surrounding QB Prospect’s Hand Size

After much debate has been made over top quarterback prospect Kenny Pickett’s hand size leading up to the NFL Draft, the quarterback’s fiancé poked fun at critics in a recent Instagram post

In a picture taken of her showing Pickett her cell phone at Pittsburgh’s pro day earlier this week, Amy Paternoster, the quarterback’s fiancé, captioned the photo with, “Look at this funny tweet about your hands.”

Concern over the hand size of Pickett first arose at the NFL combine in Indianapolis in early March, where his hands measured at 8.5 inches, which was the third-smallest hand measurement of any quarterback at the combine since 2003. At Pitt’s pro day on Monday, Pickett’s hand size measured one-eighth of an inch larger, at eight and five-eighths inches.

It’s not unheard of for hand measurements to grow over a short period of time. Pickett said that his hands measured larger at pro day due to stretching exercises that he’s done since the surprise results at the combine.

In a league where the football is larger than the one Pickett threw in college, the measurement of his hands has become a topic of conversation leading up to the draft, even though Pickett performed well in college in a cold weather climate in Pittsburgh.

Will the potential first-round pick fall as a result of the hand measurements? Time will tell.

