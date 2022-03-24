Skip to main content
Saint Peter’s Roasts Jay Bilas for Sweet 16 Re-Seed Rankings

Saint Peter’s shocked the world last weekend, defeating No. 2 Kentucky and No. 7 Murray State to become the third No. 15 seed  to ever make the second weekend. However, those wins haven’t convinced all of America to bump the Peacocks up in their rankings.

Ahead of the Sweet Sixteen, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas ranked the team’s remaining in the men’s NCAA tournament. The three No. 1 seeds topped the list, while the remaining No. 15 seed came in last.

Saint Peter’s twitter account didn’t take too kindly to that ranking. The Peacocks responded to Bilas using one word:

“Coward”

Not only are the Peacocks the lowest seed remaining, the next closest teams in seeding are a pair of No. 11 seeds, Iowa State and Michigan.

Saint Peter’s is looking to make history by becoming the first No. 15 seed to make the Elite Eight. In order to do it, they will have to go through No. 3 Purdue in Philadelphia on Friday. If they win, they would face the winner of No. 4 UCLA and No. 8 North Carolina in the Regional Final.

