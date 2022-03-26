Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Johnny Manziel Makes Admission About Football Career Ahead of Second FCF Season

Johnny Manziel’s pro career is over, but that doesn’t mean he is done playing football. The former Browns quarterback told ESPN’s Kevin Seifert that he will play in the Fan Controlled Football league's second season.

“This is a way to go out and compete and have fun on a way smaller scale,” Manziel said. “I don't have the drive to play football at a high level anymore. I don't have a drive to be the best football player anymore that I used to have in my life, and I'm OK with that. I've come to terms with what my football career was, and what it is, and now I'm trying to figure out how I can stay entangled in the game, but from a different position.”

He mentioned that, while he is no longer pursuing a professional career in football, this league gives him a way to play the sport in a less serious manner.

Manziel was a star at Texas A&M, winning the Heisman Trophy as a redshirt sophomore. The Browns drafted him in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft, but Manziel could never live up to the hype, only lasting two years in both Cleveland and the NFL. 

Looking back, Manziel understands that he threw away a chance to have an NFL career.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I had an ample amount of opportunities to put my career on a different path, and for whatever reason it was, whether it was me being young or just not seeing life through the right lens at that point in time, I squandered a good opportunity,” he said.

Manziel added, despite the turmoil, he is more at ease with where his career has gone.

“The more I look back on my life and continue to reflect and try to bury some things and put some things in the past, that's one thing that I decided to do, was to let [football] go and let that be what it is. Life goes the way it goes sometimes,” he said.

After the NFL, Manziel caught on with the Canadian Football League for two years, but was released from the league in 2019.

Fan Controlled Football is a 7-on-7 football league that allows fans to call plays in real time, playing on a 50-yard field without any special teams.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia attack
Racing

Saudi Arabian GP Will Go on Despite Nearby Missile Attack

A spokesperson for the Houthis rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attack with missiles.

By Madeline Coleman
A “March Madness” logo on the court in San Diego.
Play
College Basketball

Here’s the Schedule for the Men’s NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Games

A storybook ending for Coach K, Cinderella Saint Peter’s and more highlight this year’s Elite Eight.

By Zach Koons
messi
Soccer

Lionel Messi Questioning His Argentina Future After World Cup

The Argentina star, who turns 35 in June, is coming off his first trophy with the senior team after its Copa América win last summer.

By Associated Press
arkansas-elite-eight-newsletter
Play
College Basketball

Does Defense Win Championships? Houston, Arkansas Sure Hope So.

By Jason Jordan
saint-peters-elite-eight
Play
College Basketball

It’s Time to Embrace the Chaos of an Elite Eight No One Expected

Should we call whatever happens next in the men’s tournament surprising, or should nothing surprise us at all?

By Jeremy Woo
Creighton Bluejays guard Morgan Maly (30) drives on Iowa State Cyclones guard Ashley Joens (24) in the third quarter in the Greensboro regional semifinals of the women’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
Play
College Basketball

Creighton’s Depth Has Turned the Bluejays Into Giant-Killers

Morgan Maly’s lift off the bench was enough as the No. 10 seed continued its remarkable path in the NCAA tournament.

By Emma Baccellieri
Saint Peter’s celebrates its win over Purdue
Play
College Basketball

Saint Peter’s to Play North Carolina in Elite Eight

The Peacocks will face a red-hot Tar Heels squad in Sunday’s Elite Eight matchup

By Mike McDaniel
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots against North Carolina forward Alexandra Zelaya (0) during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women’s tournament in Greensboro, N.C.
College Basketball

Aliyah Boston Powers South Carolina Past Offensive Struggles

The Gamecocks star put up 28 points and 22 rebounds as South Carolina rebounded from a second-round slog to cruise into the Elite Eight.

By Emma Baccellieri