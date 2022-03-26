When Tom Brady announced his retirement in February, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning decided to send Brady a two-page letter and a bottle of wine to congratulate him on his career.

However, Brady ended up coming out of retirement fairly quickly, and by mid-March, he announced he was returning to the Buccaneers next season. So much for retirement.

Manning was at an event hosted by The MINT Collective on Saturday, and he mentioned the gifts he sent Brady. Now that the 44-year-old quarterback is out of retirement, Manning jokingly said he wants the gifts back.

“I want the letter back,” Manning said. “You got to read all these nice things, I want it back. I want the bottle of wine back, too.”

The crowd erupted in laughter with Manning’s comments, knowing well that Brady will probably not be sending the letter and wine back to Manning.

