Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Goodbye to the Greatest Player in the History of Football
Goodbye to the Greatest Player in the History of Football
Player(s)
Tom Brady

Breaking: Tom Brady Officially Announces Retirement After 22 Seasons

Tom Brady, winner of seven Super Bowl titles and three MVP awards, has officially called it a career. After a weekend of speculation over his future, he announced his retirement on social media Tuesday morning.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition—if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

The official announcement comes three days after ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington first reported the move. The reports drew pushback, but ESPN publicly backed its insiders’ reporting.

Later in the day, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that the pushback on ESPN's reporting was about timing, rather than the validity of the report. 

Brady, 44, steps away after what many argue is the greatest career in NFL history. He tallied five Super Bowl MVP trophies along with six All-Pro selections, and 15 Pro Bowl nods. In 2009, he won Comeback Player of the Year, returning from a torn ACL the year before.

SI Recommends

Brady was the recipient of Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year award twice during his career, first in 2005, and then again in 2021 after leading Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl. 

He leaves at the top of his game, with 5,316 yards and 43 touchdown passes for the Bucs in 2021. He is one of the favorites to win the league MVP award, along with another potential retiree in Aaron Rodgers. 

Brady finishes his career with numerous NFL records, including completions (7,263), touchdowns (624), passing yards (84,520), and quarterback wins (243). In 2021, he set a league record with 485 completions in a single-season. 

With his retirement this year, Tom Brady will be Hall of Fame eligible beginning in 2027. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, visit All Bucs.

YOU MAY LIKE

2002 0415 SI cover Tom Brady 001250694
NFL

Sports Illustrated’s Coverage of Tom Brady Through the Years

The quarterback is one of three athletes to be named SI’s Sportsperson of the Year more than once.

Tom Brady smiles after winning the Super Bowl
NFL

How Many Super Bowls Did Tom Brady Win During His Career?

Tom Brady announced his retirement Tuesday after arguably the greatest career in NFL history.

USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter
Play
Soccer

Risk or Brisk? Under-Fire USMNT Braces for the Cold it Chose

The U.S. needs to beat Honduras to stay on track for the World Cup, and it's going to great—and some would say risky—lengths to inconvenience the opponent.

dCOVcurling_H
Play
Olympics

Inside the Power Dynamic—and Secret Code!—That Makes the U.S. a Curling Threat

The women should medal; the men could gold, again. Here’s why Team USA domination is realistic.

Craig Kimbrel
Play
MLB

Active Pitchers and DHs Closest to Cooperstown Cut Line

These stars have borderline Hall of Fame cases already. Will they accomplish enough by the time they finish their careers to get elected?

Texas Rangers Adolis Garcia
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: Texas Rangers Team Outlook

Player profiles, stats and analysis for Texas Rangers hitters and pitchers.

emmitt-smith-94-cover1
Play
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated NFTs-The Cover Collection

Iconic Sports Illustrated magazine covers will soon be available as NFTs and will feature some of the most well-known and respected athletes of all time including Jerry Rice, Billie Jean King, Emmitt Smith, and Muhammad Ali.

chris beard
Extra Mustard

Texas Tech Fans Hound Former HC Chris Beard Ahead of Game

Beard left Lubbock to join the Longhorns after last season and returns for the first time this year in a highly-anticipated matchup.