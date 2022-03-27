Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Villanova and Duke advance to Final Four
Villanova and Duke advance to Final Four

Watch: Paolo Banchero Avoids Saint Peter’s-UNC Prediction After Duke Earns Final Four Berth

Duke’s NCAA tournament run will continue next Saturday in a matchup against either North Carolina or Saint Peter’s in the Final Four.

After toppling Arkansas in the Elite Eight, Blue Devils star Paolo Banchero was asked if he preferred a rematch against Duke’s most storied rival or a clash with this year’s Cinderella. The scene evoked memories of the standout’s now infamous answer in the ACC tournament semifinal when he said he wanted to face UNC again, only for the Blue Devils to lose to eventual champion Virginia Tech. 

Perhaps sensing a bit of déjà vu, Banchero opted to play it safe rather than tempt fate and potentially jinx Duke’s next matchup.  

“You’re not gonna get me this time,” Banchero told Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports. “But I’m just proud of my team. We’ve been working since June for this and it’s really surreal that we’re here right now on our way to New Orleans for the Final Four. It’s a dream come true, man.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

For most Duke fans, facing the Tar Heels for a third time and exacting some revenge for their win in Mike Krzyzewski’s final regular season game is likely the ultimate dream. Not to mention, the historic programs have never faced off in the NCAA tournament.

On the flip side, the underdog Peacocks have emerged as a national favorite amidst their own magical March Madness run. Saint Peter’s made history in its upset of Purdue by becoming the first No. 15 seed to advance to the Elite Eight.

With Duke’s place in the Final Four now solidified, the team will have to wait until Sunday night to find out who they’ll face next Saturday in New Orleans.

More March Madness Coverage:

Why Saint Peter’s Is Most Improbable Cinderella of All
Saint Peter’s Is an Underdog for the Ages and Still Wants More
• Villanova’s Justin Moore Suffers Possible Lower Leg Injury in Elite Eight Win Over Houston

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 26, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Trevor Keels (1) hugs forward AJ Griffin (21) after their win over the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half in the finals of the West regional of the men’s college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. The Duke Blue Devils won 78-69.
Play
College Basketball

Duke Cruises Past Arkansas to Advance to First Final Four Since 2015

Coach K and the Blue Devils are headed to New Orleans after beating the Razorbacks on Saturday in the Elite Eight.

By Jelani Scott
Jay Wright celebrates Villanova’s 2022 Elite Eight win over Houston
Play
College Basketball

Vintage Villanova? Maybe Not. Does It Matter?

This Wildcats team may not be as talented as Jay Wright’s two championship squads. But they proved their worth in a hard-nosed win that puts them back in the Final Four.

By Greg Bishop
Texas Tech’s Kurt Wilson hits grand slam vs. Texas
College Baseball

Texas Tech SS Delivers Second Straight Wild Walk-Off Win

Wilson followed a surreal steal of home on Friday with a huge walk-off HR against the Longhorns.

By Jelani Scott
Max Verstappen
Racing

Verstappen: Netflix ‘Made It Look Like Lando [Norris] Was a Bit of a D---’

During the latest season of 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive,' a supposed rivalry between McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo played out.

By Madeline Coleman
Mar 26, 2022; San Antonio, TX, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives to the basket against Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) during the second half in the finals of the South regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at AT&T Center.
Play
College Basketball

Jay Wright Says Justin Moore’s X-Ray Revealed No Broken Bones

The junior guard appeared to suffer a lower leg injury in the final seconds of Villanova’s Elite Eight win over Houston.

By Madeline Coleman
Villanova guard Justin Moore (5) is helped off the floor during the second half of a college basketball game against Houston in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in San Antonio.
Play
College Basketball

Villanova’s Justin Moore Suffers Possible Lower Leg Injury

Moore exited with less than 40 seconds remaining after an attempted drive to the basket.

By Jelani Scott
AP22085766852594 (1)
Soccer

Watch: Eriksen Scores in First Denmark Match Since Collapse

Christian Eriksen, 30, had not appeared for Denmark since suffering cardiac arrest at the Euros last June.

By Jelani Scott
Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team play a game during practice.
College Basketball

Kansas Stays Loose With Duck, Duck, Goose Ahead of Elite Eight

The Jayhawks are the only remaining No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

By Jelani Scott