1. Sure, we covered the Will Smith–Chris Rock fallout in Monday’s Traina Thoughts, but this story is so big, it deserves two days of attention.

Here are more highlights from the fallout of Will Smith’s slapping Chris Rock on live television.

• Offshore betting site Bovada has posted odds in case Smith and Rock decided to settle their beef in a boxing match, with Smith opening up as a decent favorite. Quite frankly, I expected the odds for Smith to be much higher since he did all that training for Ali.

Will Smith: -220

Chris Rock: +155

• This was an A+ tweet for all the wrestling fans out there.

• The best summary of everything that happened between Smith and Rock came from Jimmy Kimmel.

• Chris “Mad Dog” Russo also gave a breakdown on his SiriusXM show that was classic Dog.

• Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe had some strong feelings about the incident.

• This is a great read on how the internet was able to get the uncensored video out to the world on social media before ABC or the Oscars could do anything about it.

• If you’re old like me and you watched all the Real Worlds back in the day on MTV, you will get this tweet from Irene from the Real World: Seattle.

• Lastly, I still don’t understand why more people aren’t talking about the fact that Smith’s speech was way, way, way, way more bizarre than the slap.

2. “This thing is a car accident.” Kyle Brandt did a deep dive into what was going on with the NFL coaches’ photo taken at the annual meetings that took place Monday.

3. Props to Kirk Herbstreit for being honest during his interview with Pat McAfee on Monday and admitting that he doesn’t know yet how he will balance NFL and college football this upcoming season.

4. I love this so much. Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez was doing an in-game interview Monday talking about how he was accidentally heard using the s-word during a speech one time and then proceeded to use the s-word twice on live TV.

5. The new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick has dropped.

6. A new SI Media Podcast will drop early Wednesday morning. This week’s show will feature interviews with CBS’s Greg Gumbel and WWE’s Seth Rollins. Subscribe to the podcast here to get it delivered to you as soon as it’s posted.

You can listen to previous episodes of the SI Media Podcast, including last week’s show with Troy Aikman below or on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: I meant to post this yesterday but totally forgot thanks to the Will Smith–Chris Rock anarchy. On Saturday, I finally visited the famous diner always featured in Seinfeld. The show used only the exterior, so of course I had to do the selfie thing. Anyway, while inside Tom’s Restaurant getting ready to order my food, all I could think about was this masterpiece by George.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.