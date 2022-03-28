1. You know what happened at Sunday night’s Oscars, so I’m not going to rehash it. I’ll just offer a few quick thoughts off the top here.

A) I'm a HUGE Chris Rock fan and he’s a top-five funniest person of all time in my opinion. Also, Will Smith has always been … odd.

B) I’d bet money less than 50% of the people who saw what happened understood the G.I. Jane reference.

C) I’ll make a prediction right now: Will Smith and Chris Rock will present an award together at next year’s Oscars.

D) It’s truly fascinating how fast a story becomes played out in this day and age. While this moment was made for Twitter, by 8 a.m. today, I didn’t want to see one more tweet or read one more word about Will Smith vs. Chris Rock. But because I’m here for you guys during these times, I wrote about it, anyway.

E) Please do not email or tweet me telling me this was a work. It was 100 percent a shoot, and I’m not debating it.

O.K., now for some of the fun and amazing fallout from the big scandal.

Today’s New York Post cover was an A+.

Poor Will Smith. Not the overly aggressive actor, but a different Will Smith who has been bombarded with tweets since the slap happened.

It didn’t help nonactor Will Smith that he kept getting tagged by Stephen A. Smith, who had strong feelings about the slap.

As the Internet always does when there’s a big event, we were treated to a couple of Jim Ross dubs.

Speaking of wrestling, if you’re old like me, you will thoroughly enjoy this reference by Jerry “The King” Lawler.

A lot of sports figures weighed in on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, but I thought Julian Edelman was especially on point.

We end with this because it’s so good.

2. If you're someone who enjoys ESPN's NFL pregame show on Sundays, you should know that the host, Sam Ponder, has re-signed with the network, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

3. If you’re a heavy Twitter user, you know that Nick Castellanos is “a thing.” Specifically, “a drive into deep left field by Castellanos” became “a thing” when he hit a home run while Reds announcer was giving an on-air apology for using a gay slur on a hot mike.

Cut to Castellanos’s at bat in the fourth inning Sunday and this happened.

4. Peter Schrager showed off some impressive Dr. Melfi skills on today’s Good Morning Football.

5. If you missed it Saturday, Nets center Andre Drummond pulled off a move that I hope becomes a staple in the NBA. He flashed a peace sign at the Pistons’ defenders as he drove to the hoop for a dunk.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Troy Aikman, who revealed he still doesn’t know why Fox let him leave after 21 years with the company. He also shared his thoughts on the move from Fox to ESPN and joining Monday Night Football. He talks about why he wanted Joe Buck to join him at ESPN, the big bump in broadcaster salaries, whether he feels pressure joining MNF, the differences in Fox’s NFL coverage compared to ESPN’s and much more.

Aikman also talks about Tom Brady’s returning to the NFL, Davante Adams’s leaving the Packers and more.

Following Aikman’s interview, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY in New York joins Jimmy for the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s topics include the NCAA tournament, issues with streaming sports and the loss of a New York legend.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today is a day to enjoy some Chris Rock.

