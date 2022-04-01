Skip to main content
Tom Brady, DK Metcalf and LeBron James on Today's SI Feed
Julian Edelman Posts April Fools’ Joke Announcing He’s Signed With Buccaneers

It’s been an interesting offseason for the Buccaneers, to say the least.

From Tom Brady’s “un-retirement” to Todd Bowles’s promotion following Bruce Arians’s move to the front office, Tampa Bay has been a hotbed for jaw-dropping headlines. The “reported signing” of Julian Edelman, however, does not fall under that category.

The former Patriots receiver, who has been retired since last April, posted a rather believable graphic announcing the move Friday. The only thing is, Edelman’s suspiciously timed post quickly lost its luster once people took note of the asterisk at the bottom of the graphic and realized … today is April Fools’ Day. 

Sorry, Bucs fans.

Fun internet pranks aside, the Bucs have not convinced the three-time Super Bowl champion to end his retirement and join his good buddy Tom in the Sunshine State. Still, the idea alone gave the internet a nice jolt of excitement to start the day.

Not to mention, Friday is not the first time this intriguing rumor has surfaced. Speculation swirled about a possible move to Tampa Bay shortly after Edelman’s retirement. The veteran wideout soon dispelled that rumor after confirming the severity of the knee injury that forced him to stop playing and announcing that he’s a “one-team guy.“

As unpredictable as this offseason has been, an Edelman return may not have been as big of a shock to some fans as it would have a year ago. After Friday’s prank, however, Bucs fans would probably appreciate less fake news in favor of an actual update on Rob Gronkowski, who remains undecided on playing in 2022.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
