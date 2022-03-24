Skip to main content
Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski Reportedly ‘Undecided’ on Playing in 2022 NFL Season

The 2022 NFL offseason has been one filled with dramatic changes as several noteworthy players have found new homes while others like Buccaneers Tom Brady retired and un-retired to return to Tampa Bay. However, there is still one question mark on the Bucs’ roster: tight end Rob Gronkowski. 

Drew Rosenhaus, Gronkowski’s agent, told the Buccaneers on Wednesday that the five-time Pro Bowler is undecided on whether he will play in the 2022 season. NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported that Gronkowski has hinted during the offseason that he would likely make a return to Tampa Bay. However, he is currently taking time to make his decision. 

Prior signs point to Gronkowski returning to Tampa Bay. A little over a week ago, he went to his barbershop and was asked whether he would play for the Bucs next season. His response: “It’s a very good chance,” Gronkowski said. “I’ll let him [Brady] have a little scare, a couple months without me. He just did it to me for a couple months.”

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, wants to bring the four-time Super Bowl champion back to the franchise, especially after Brady made the decision to return to the team.

The 32-year-old has played with Brady for every season of his career. Brady and Gronkowski spent nine seasons with the Patriots together before the tight end announced his retirement. Gronkowski would only miss the 2019 season before returning in ’20. If the Buccaneers plan to make another run toward a Super Bowl, Gronkowski will likely serve as a key piece to them achieving that goal. 

