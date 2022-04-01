LeBron James Tweets April Fools’ Joke About His Season Ending
LeBron James was one of the many athletes on Friday to play an April Fools’ joke on his fans.
The Lakers All-Star tweeted saying he was out for the remainder of the season. But, he didn’t fool fans with his message.
James was clever with his tweet, since he has been out the last two games and missed a third game last week. He currently has a left sprained ankle, but last week he was dealing with left knee soreness.
So, James could have possibly been ruled out for the remainder of the season. However, there has been no other confirmation about James’s “season ending injury,” so fans automatically suspected this was a prank.
The Lakers forward has yet to become available for Friday night’s game against the Pelicans, though. It is unclear when James will make a return.
