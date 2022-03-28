Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA

LeBron James Provides Update on Ankle Injury After Loss to Pelicans

After the Lakers blew a 23-point lead to fall to the Pelicans on Sunday, all eyes were on the status of LeBron James’s injured left ankle.

James finished with 39 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 42 minutes for the Lakers, playing through pain as the franchise clings to its playoff hopes.

“I was going in for an offensive rebound and me and Jaxson [Hayes] basically stepped at the same time,” James said. “He got his foot on the ground before I could get my foot back on the hardwood and I stepped on his foot and rolled my ankle. ... I have no idea how I finished the game to be honest after watching that replay. It’s pretty nasty.”

James didn’t mince words when asked for a follow-up on how his ankle was feeling,

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Oh, it’s horrible. It’s horrible right now and unfortunately, we’re about to hop on a flight, too, so just gotta get treatment around the clock and see what happens day-to-day, but it’s pretty sore right now,” James added.

The Lakers cannot afford to lose James at any time, but especially at this juncture of the season. After entering the year as one of the favorites to come out of the Western Conference, the Lakers have played poorly for a majority of the year around their star player. James is having one of the best offensive seasons of his career at 37, averaging 30.1 points per game on 52.3% from the field.

The Lakers remain in the final play-in spot in the Western Conference with eight games remaining, only one game up on the Spurs for the No. 10 seed. 

More NBA Coverage: 

• ‘If He Ever Reaches Larry Bird’s Status, It’s Over’
• Kyrie Irving Is Back at Barclays, But Is it Too Late for the Nets?
• NBA Rookie Rankings: Redrafting the 2021 Lottery
• All Lakers: Frank Vogel Perfectly Sums Up LA's Season After Loss to Pelicans

For more Lakers coverage, check out All Lakers

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Image from iOS (3)
Sports Illustrated

Here’s How You Can Be Part of SI’s Title IX Anniversary Cover

For a chance to be part of the June 2022 issue, share a photo of a moment in your life that embodies the question: What does Title IX mean to you?

By The Editors Of Sports Illustrated
Mar 22, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger against the Cincinnati Reds during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.
Play
MLB

Cody Bellinger Is MLB’s Happiest Spring Training Strikeout King

The Dodgers’ star is living the good life. He’s not going to let a case of the preseason whiffs get him down.

By Stephanie Apstein
American tennis player Serena Williams at Wimbledon 2021.
Extra Mustard

Serena Williams Reacts to Chris Rock, Will Smith Oscars Incident

The tennis legend shared her reaction shortly after the wild Oscars moment.

By Mike McDaniel
AP22086792342360 (1)
Play
NCAA Betting

Men's Final Four Set, Four Elite Programs to Play for Title

Plus, the women’s Final Four remains to be decided and national championship odds.

By Kyle Wood
mancini
Play
Soccer

Mancini to Stay As Italy Coach After World Cup Failure

After winning the Euros last summer, the Azzurri failed to qualify for the World Cup in a stunning playoff loss to North Macedonia last week.

By Associated Press
Anthony Black
Play
College Basketball

SI99 PG Anthony Black Primed to Make Decision

Black will decide between Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Gonzaga, TCU and the G League.

By Jason Jordan
brandon-linder-jaguars
NFL

Jaguars OL Brandon Linder Retires After Eight Seasons

The 2014 third-round pick played all eight NFL seasons in Jacksonville.

By Michael Shapiro
Davante Adams with the Packers.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano