No. 1 South Carolina defeated No. 1 Louisville in the first women’s semifinal Friday night, and will play for the national championship. However, the Gamecocks have more on the line than just a game Sunday night.

Grammy winner Darius Rucker, lead singer of the band Hootie and the Blowfish and accomplished solo country artist, announced on Twitter he will perform an impromptu concert for Gamecocks fans if the team takes home the title. Rucker graduated from South Carolina and is from Charleston, S.C.

The Horseshoe he is referring to, of course, lies at the center of South Carolina’s campus.

Rucker has performed concerts for Gamecock fans in the past, including in 2017, when he fulfilled a promise to perform in Columbia after the football team went to a bowl game during then-head coach Will Muschamp’s first season.

2017 was also the year when both basketball teams made it to their respective Final Fours. While the men’s team lost in the national semifinal that year, the women took home the title for the first time in program history.

Rucker performed for South Carolina less than a week after both the men's and women's Final Fours took place that year. So, Rucker is once again making a suggestion to South Carolina fans: another national championship means another free concert.

