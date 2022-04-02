Skip to main content
Extra Mustard
Would You Bet That?: Duke and UNC in the Final Four
Nike Unveils Special Edition Shirt Honoring Coach K Ahead of Duke-UNC Game

Ahead of what could be the final game of Mike Krzyzewski’s illustrious career, Nike has unveiled a special shirt honoring the legendary Duke coach.

According to college basketball reporter Adam Zagoria, select Blue Devils fans attending Saturday night’s much-anticipated Final Four matchup between No. 2 Duke and No. 8 UNC will receive a “Duke blue” shirt adorned with the signature Nike swoosh and a stripped down version of the brand’s name, both in white.

Nike removed the N, I and E in its name, leaving only the “K” in recognition of Coach K and his historic 42-year career at the university.

The commemorative shirt adds yet another finishing touch to one of the biggest nights in recent college basketball history.

Krzyzewski enters his last meeting with the Tar Heels boasting an all-time 50–47 record. Should his Blue Devils prevail in New Orleans, the 75-year-old would have a chance to add a sixth national championship to his trophy case, much to the chagrin of the Tar Heel faithful. 

