Moments after UNC toppled Duke in the Final Four, Tar Heels fans made sure to revel in the glory of their team’s historic victory.

The party first kicked off inside of the Dean Dome where hundreds of supporters descended upon the floor moments after watching their team eek out a narrow 81–77 victory to send the Blue Devils home and coach Mike Krzyzewski into retirement.

The festivities then spilled onto the center of any Chapel Hill celebration, Franklin Street.

A video shared by reporter Tim Furlong captured a time-lapse of the chaos. The clip shows Franklin Street quickly turn into a sea of people as more and more fans joined together to celebrate one of the biggest wins in UNC history.

The excitement of Saturday night may be short-lived with the national title game quickly approaching. But, for at least the next 24 hours, Monday’s date with Kansas will matter little to North Carolina fans after ending the storied career of Coach K with the world watching.

