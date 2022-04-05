Report: FX Orders Limited Series on Donald Sterling Scandal

FX has ordered a limited series that will be based on ESPN’s 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs that covered former Clippers owner Donald Sterling’s racist behavior and eventual scandal that booted him out of the NBA, according to Variety.

The podcast also touched on the power struggle between his wife of 60 years, Shelly Sterling, and his mistress, V. Stiviano. A recording of a private conversation between the former Clippers owner and Stiviano surfaced in 2014 and Sterling could be heard making racist comments. He was specifically upset with Stiviano for posing with Lakers legend Magic Johnson for a photo and said, “It bothers me a lot that you want to broadcast that you’re associating with Black people.”

As a result of the scandal, Sterling was forced to sell the team and was banned from the NBA for life. The series will star Jacki Weaver as Shelly, and Laurence Fishburne as coach Doc Rivers, who at the time was trying to coach the Clippers to an NBA title in the 2014 NBA playoffs.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, who was the host of the original podcast, will executive produce the series.

