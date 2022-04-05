Among those in attendance at Monday night’s men’s national championship game was a North Carolina fan who brought along a very particular sign.

On the broadcast, a fan held up a piece of blue poster board with the phrase, “Birds aren’t real,” written clearly in black marker.

The sign is in reference to a popular conspiracy theory that birds are drones operated by the United States government to spy on American citizens. The satirical hypothesis has garnered traction in recent years and has gotten attention from major publications like The New York Times, as well as an official response from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The sign from the Tar Heels fan might’ve had a double meaning on Monday night, considering the ACC program was taking on the Jayhawks—literally a mythical bird.

Whatever the reason was, the fan made quite the impression on a national audience tuning in to watch the title game.

