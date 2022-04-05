Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Explaining the ‘Birds Aren’t Real’ Sign at the Men’s National Title Game Monday Night

Among those in attendance at Monday night’s men’s national championship game was a North Carolina fan who brought along a very particular sign. 

On the broadcast, a fan held up a piece of blue poster board with the phrase, “Birds aren’t real,” written clearly in black marker.

The sign is in reference to a popular conspiracy theory that birds are drones operated by the United States government to spy on American citizens. The satirical hypothesis has garnered traction in recent years and has gotten attention from major publications like The New York Times, as well as an official response from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The sign from the Tar Heels fan might’ve had a double meaning on Monday night, considering the ACC program was taking on the Jayhawks—literally a mythical bird. 

Whatever the reason was, the fan made quite the impression on a national audience tuning in to watch the title game.

More CBB Coverage:

Breaking
North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks

YOU MAY LIKE

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Puff Johnson (14) during a break in play against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome.
College Basketball

UNC’s Puff Johnson Vomits On Court, Sidelined Late vs. Kansas

The sophomore guard played extended minutes off the bench.

By Jelani Scott
Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome.
Extra Mustard

UNC’s Hubert Davis Interview During First Half vs. Kansas Goes Viral

The Tar Heels went on a 18–7 run following the first-year head coach’s rousing commentary.

By Jelani Scott
Austin Meadows swings a bat.
MLB

Tigers Acquire All-Star OF Austin Meadows in Deal With Rays

With Opening Day nearly here, Detroit made a significant addition to its lineup.

By Zach Koons
Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) is helped off the court after sustaining an apparent injury after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
Play
College Basketball

UNC’s Armando Bacot Says He’s Playing in National Title Game

The double-double machine sustained an injury late in the win over Duke on Saturday night.

By Jelani Scott
UNC players stand during the national anthem.
Extra Mustard

Watch: New Orleans-Style National Anthem at Men’s NCAA Tourney Final

A nice touch from the Final Four’s host city.

By Zach Koons
Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Former North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams smiles before the game against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
Extra Mustard

Why CBB Fans Dubbed Kansas-UNC Title Game the ‘Roy Williams Bowl’

The legendary coach led both the Tar Heels and Jayhawks to prominence during his 43-year career.

By Jelani Scott
Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) is helped off the court after sustaining an apparent injury after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
Play
College Basketball

Armando Bacot Seen With Slight Limp Heading Into National Title Game

The forward suffered an ankle injury in UNC’s win over Duke Saturday night.

By Jelani Scott
bobby wagner (1)
Play
NFL

Bobby Wagner Refutes Reported Details of New Contract With Rams

The linebacker left the Seahawks for a division rival after 10 years in Seattle.

By Nick Selbe and Jelani Scott