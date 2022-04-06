Tiger Woods is not the only one excited about him playing in the 2022 Masters. Jack Nicklaus, winner of 18 major championships, is thrilled to see Woods returning to the event.

“Considering where his [Woods] life was 17 months ago, this an incredible feat,” Nicklaus wrote in the statement. “Only reinforces the drive, passion and work ethic Tiger has always possessed.

“And know that while he’s in a different place in his life, Tiger wouldn’t tee up if he didn’t think he could compete and win. Tiger knows this golf course like the back of his hand and, in 2019, once in position, he remembered how to win. If his body holds up, could he do it again?”

Woods, a five-time winner of the Masters’ event, declared Tuesday that he would play in this year’s Masters and believes that he could win his sixth event. The 46-year-old status for the event was in jeopardy nearly 10 days ago.

Nicklaus has three more major championships than second-placed Woods, who will make his 24th appearance in the event and his first since November 2020. It also marked his last official event before suffering a serious car accident on Feb. 23, 2021, near Los Angeles.

During the accident, Woods suffered comminuted open fractures to the tibia and fibula in his right leg, meaning both bones broke into at least three pieces and broke through the skin. He also suffered foot and ankle injuries.

Woods is the ultimate competitor. As Nicklaus stated, when Woods takes the course, anything can happen in favor of him winning this year’s event.

More Golf Coverage:

