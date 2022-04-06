Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Tiger Woods Confirms He Will Play At The Masters
Tiger Woods Confirms He Will Play At The Masters

Jack Nicklaus ‘Delighted’ Tiger Woods Will Play in 2022 Masters

Tiger Woods is not the only one excited about him playing in the 2022 Masters. Jack Nicklaus, winner of 18 major championships, is thrilled to see Woods returning to the event.

“Considering where his [Woods] life was 17 months ago, this an incredible feat,” Nicklaus wrote in the statement. “Only reinforces the drive, passion and work ethic Tiger has always possessed.

“And know that while he’s in a different place in his life, Tiger wouldn’t tee up if he didn’t think he could compete and win. Tiger knows this golf course like the back of his hand and, in 2019, once in position, he remembered how to win. If his body holds up, could he do it again?”

Woods, a five-time winner of the Masters’ event, declared Tuesday that he would play in this year’s Masters and believes that he could win his sixth event. The 46-year-old status for the event was in jeopardy nearly 10 days ago.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Nicklaus has three more major championships than second-placed Woods, who will make his 24th appearance in the event and his first since November 2020. It also marked his last official event before suffering a serious car accident on Feb. 23, 2021, near Los Angeles.

During the accident, Woods suffered comminuted open fractures to the tibia and fibula in his right leg, meaning both bones broke into at least three pieces and broke through the skin. He also suffered foot and ankle injuries.

Woods is the ultimate competitor. As Nicklaus stated, when Woods takes the course, anything can happen in favor of him winning this year’s event. 

More Golf Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto runs to third during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Oct. 1, 2021, in Washington.
Play
MLB

MLB Predictions for MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year Awards

Our baseball writers make their picks for each league’s big three awards.

By SI MLB Staff
Frank Vogel with the Lakers.
Play
NFL

Frank Vogel Speaks on Disappointing Lakers Season

He addresses rumors about his job security as the regular season nears an end.

By Joseph Salvador
Anthony Davis reacts with an exasperated expression after a play.
Play
Extra Mustard

Pels Troll AD, Lakers After L.A.’s Elimination From Play-In Tourney

New Orleans didn’t forget the big man’s taunt from 2019.

By Zach Koons
Power25 New
Play
College Basketball

Week 20: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

The Eagles beat three of the best teams in the country to capture a record sixth GEICO Nationals championship.

By Jason Jordan
bill self
Play
College Basketball

Elite Hoops Recruits Say They Commit to Coaches, Not Schools

LSU lost all four players committed in the 2022 and 2023 classes after Will Wade's firing.

By Jason Jordan
Deebo Samuel takes a big hit vs. the Rams.
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Dynasty Fantasy Rankings

Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, here is a list of the top 200 dynasty rankings, including rookies.

By Michael Fabiano
Paul Pierce at the 2022 NCAA Men’s National Championship Game.
Play
College Basketball

Paul Pierce Comments on Bill Self’s Legacy After Championship

The former Jayhawk had some high praise for Self.

By Joseph Salvador
ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas
Play
Extra Mustard

Jay Bilas: ‘Zero’ Chance Coach K Comes Out of Retirement

Not everyone believes Mike Krzyzewski has truly coached his final game after the Blue Devils’ Final Four loss to UNC.

By Dan Lyons