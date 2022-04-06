Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Magic Post Old Joakim Noah Interview Clip Following Win Over Cavaliers

The Magic beat the Cavaliers, 120—115, on Tuesday night, which in turn gave the Bulls a playoff berth.

Orlando followed up the win by posting an old Joakim Noah interview clip about Cleveland. The former Bulls center, who played for Chicago from 2007—16, famously dissed the city of Cleveland during their first round playoff series against the Cavaliers in 2010.

The clip, which was posted with the caption “you’re welcome @chicagobulls,” is originally from a postgame press conference during the 2010 NBA playoffs.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“You like it? You think Cleveland’s cool?” Noah said in the interview. “I mean, I’ve never heard anybody say, ‘I’m going to Cleveland on vacation.’”

This is the first year since 2017 in which Chicago has clinched a playoff spot. Their last overall winning record was in ’16 during Noah’s last season with the Bulls.

The Magic are currently in last place in the Eastern Conference with a 21—59 record. With Tuesday’s loss, the Cavaliers sit in the seventh spot 2.5 games back from the Bulls and 1.5 games ahead of the Nets. 

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
NBA

What Teams Remain in the NBA Play-In Tournament Picture?

Here are the teams that have clinched a berth or jockeying for a spot in this year’s play-in tournament.

By Wilton Jackson
The 2019-20 NHL season is set to resume on July 30 with the Stanley Cup tournament.
NHL

Who Has Clinched a Spot in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Here is a tracker of the hockey teams that have clinched spots for the 2022 playoffs.

By Madison Williams
Mar 25, 2022; Spokane, WA, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Ashley Owusu (15) shoots the ball against Stanford Cardinal forward Cameron Brink (22) in the Spokane regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.
College Basketball

Maryland’s Top Two Leading Scorers Enter Transfer Portal

Ashley Owusu and Angel Reese are looking at taking their talents to another program.

By Wilton Jackson
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21)
NBA

Joel Embiid Passes LeBron James as NBA’s Leading Scorer

The 76ers center passed LeBron James for the top spot after his 45-point game on Tuesday night.

By Madison Williams
Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson listens to a question during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
NFL

Report: Watson Must Disclose Sex With Other Massage Therapists

A judge ruled the QB has to answer questions about whether he had sex with any of the 18 massage therapists who publicly supported him.

By Madeline Coleman
Indiana Pacers’ Duane Washington Jr. is defended by Philadelphia 76ers’ DeAndre Jordan while going up for a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. Jordan was called for a foul
NBA

DeAndre Jordan Ejected After Hard Foul on Poster Dunk Attempt

The Sixers center hit the Duane Washington Jr. across the face while attempting to block his shot.

By Madison Williams
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and wife Suzanne Johnson
NFL

Jets Owner and Wife Donate $1 Million to Ukraine Relief

Owner Woody Johnson’s wife Suzanne’s father was born in Ukraine, while her mother was born to Ukrainian immigrant parents.

By Associated Press
The Kansas Jayhawks celebrate after beating the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome.
College Basketball

Report: NCAA Says Kansas-UNC Was Most Watched National Title Game

Per the NCAA, viewership this year was up 4% from last year’s championship.

By Daniela Perez