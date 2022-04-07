Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Sam Darnold Believes In Himself Despite Panthers Looking for QB Help
Sam Darnold Believes In Himself Despite Panthers Looking for QB Help

Aaron Donald Is Ready for 2022 Rams Return: ‘I Get Better With Age’

Aaron Donald will be returning for the 2022 season after originally sparking retirement rumors following the Rams’ Super Bowl win this year.

Last season, Donald was named a first-team All-Pro for his seventh consecutive season. He helped the Rams win the Super Bowl thanks to an important tackle on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow towards the end of the game.

The tackle spoke on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and explained how he ultimately decided to stay in the league because of his physical abilities right now.

“Yeah, I’m faster,” Donald said. “I was just with my guy Wednesday training and I always ask after I work, ‘What do you think?’ And he [said] back, ‘You’ve got about three, five more years in you with how you’re moving.’ So, I feel good, I really do feel good. I feel quick, I feel explosive.”

The 31-year-old finished the 2021 regular season with 12.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles. In the Rams’ four postseason games, Donald added 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I don’t feel like I’m slowing down—if anything I feel like I’m getting faster,” Donald said. “I feel like I’m in better shape. I keep telling people, I get better with age, man. I don’t slow down. I just feel like I’m getting that much stronger. I look better with age and all that.”

Donald has not officially signed a new deal with Los Angeles yet.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, go to Ram Digest. 

Breaking
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

YOU MAY LIKE

Deebo Samuel with the 49ers.
Play
NFL

Samuel Unfollows 49ers on Instagram, Changes Profile Picture

He has yet to sign an extension with San Francisco.

By Joseph Salvador
Miller Moss throws a pass during warmups for USC.
College Football

Miller Moss Praises Lincoln Riley Despite Caleb Williams Transfer

The redshirt freshman is grateful that the new Trojans head coach is giving him a chance to compete for the starting quarterback spot.

By Daniel Chavkin
Rick Carlisle coaches a game for the Pacers.
Play
NBA

Rick Carlisle on Front Office Rumors: ‘I’m Here to Coach’

The Pacers coach confirmed he wants to remain on the bench for the foreseeable future.

By Daniel Chavkin
andy-beshear-kentucky
More Sports

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Vetoes Anti-Trans Sports Bill

His veto still faces a potential override from the Kentucky state legislature.

By Associated Press
Serena Williams (USA) at Wimbledon 2021
Play
Tennis

Serena Williams Mentions Potential Return for Wimbledon

The 23-time Grand Slam winner hasn’t played since last year’s Wimbledon.

By Madison Williams
Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks in 2018
Play
NFL

Two Former NFL Coaches Join Brian Flores’s Lawsuit

Steve Wilks and Ray Horton listed their experiences with the NFL’s hiring practices and how they were discriminated against.

By Madison Williams
2022 Opening Week logo.
Play
MLB

Apple Announces Broadcast Crews for ‘Friday Night Baseball’

This will be the broadcast’s first year and won’t be the only new Apple TV+ baseball show.

By Joseph Salvador
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48)
Play
MLB

Mets Pitcher Jacob deGrom Placed on 10-Day Injured List

The New York ace will likely be out until June with his stress reaction injury to his throwing shoulder.

By Mike McDaniel