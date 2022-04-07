Aaron Donald will be returning for the 2022 season after originally sparking retirement rumors following the Rams’ Super Bowl win this year.

Last season, Donald was named a first-team All-Pro for his seventh consecutive season. He helped the Rams win the Super Bowl thanks to an important tackle on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow towards the end of the game.

The tackle spoke on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and explained how he ultimately decided to stay in the league because of his physical abilities right now.

“Yeah, I’m faster,” Donald said. “I was just with my guy Wednesday training and I always ask after I work, ‘What do you think?’ And he [said] back, ‘You’ve got about three, five more years in you with how you’re moving.’ So, I feel good, I really do feel good. I feel quick, I feel explosive.”

The 31-year-old finished the 2021 regular season with 12.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles. In the Rams’ four postseason games, Donald added 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits.

“I don’t feel like I’m slowing down—if anything I feel like I’m getting faster,” Donald said. “I feel like I’m in better shape. I keep telling people, I get better with age, man. I don’t slow down. I just feel like I’m getting that much stronger. I look better with age and all that.”

Donald has not officially signed a new deal with Los Angeles yet.

