Kansas Jayhawks, Rob Gronkowski, DK Metcalf and Baker Mayfield on Today's SI Feed
Kansas Jayhawks, Rob Gronkowski, DK Metcalf and Baker Mayfield on Today's SI Feed

Rob Gronkowski Says Patriots Wouldn’t Have Let Him Go For Contract Incentive Like Buccaneers

In the regular season finale of the 2021 season, Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski secured a $1 million contract incentive and the video of him talking to Tom Brady went viral when he told his quarterback he needed just one more catch to cash in. 

Knowing this, Brady and the Tampa Bay offense designed a play for Gronkowski and he was able to satisfy the incentive’s mark. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the four-time Super Bowl champion said that his former team wouldn't have helped him get paid. His comments can be heard here at the 6:45 mark

He was asked if he'd ever seen players aware that they need just one more statistical boost to reach a big contract incentive while in a game. 

"Yes, I've seen it before actually," he said. "Not with the Patriots, though. They'll probably pull you before you hit that bonus there."

The 32-year-old laughed it off but then almost immediately regretted his comment and added, "I shouldn't have said that." 

Gronkowski and Brady have stated on numerous occasions how the Patriots are an incredibly tight-run ship but can be too strict or rigid at times. As opposed to the Buccaneers, who appear to be much more player-friendly. 

Gronkowski has yet to make an official decision if he is going to return to the Buccaneers in 2022 or call it a career. During an interview with TMZ Sports earlier this week, he said he was "not ready to commit to the game of football right now."

More NFL Coverage:

• Washington Commanders Deny Ticketing Revenue Impropriety
• Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Dynasty Fantasy Rankings
• Tyrann Mathieu on the Saints: ‘It Would be Good to Go Back Home and Help Them Win’
• BucsGameday: Report: Tampa Bay doing homework on quarterback prospect

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday 

