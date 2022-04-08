Thursday night’s Opening Day win at the rival Nationals wasn’t all celebration for the Mets. Late in the game, Pete Alonso hit the deck after being beaned by Nats pitcher Mason Thompson.

A mid-90s fastball from Thompson sailed on him, striking Alonso in the shoulder. The pitch ricocheted and hit the slugger in the faceguard, leaving him with a bruised and bloodied lip.

Alonso immediately hit the ground, making for a frightening scene for the Mets and their fans. Luckily, he is okay, except for a puffy lip, which he showed off on his Instagram story.

“All good,” Alonso said after Thursday’s game. “Just a busted lip, that’s it. Got all my teeth, no concussion. All good.”

Alonso was 2-for-4 on Thursday, scoring a run in the 5–1 victory. The Mets cruised after an impressive start by second-year pitcher Tylor Megill, who allowed three hits and no runs, striking out six Nationals in five innings.

Game 2 of the year’s opening series begins at 7:05 p.m. ET on Friday. New Mets starter Max Scherzer will make his club debut against the Nationals, with whom he won a pair of Cy Young Awards in 2016 and ’17. He’ll face 24-year-old Josiah Gray, who makes his season debut for Washington.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Mets coverage, go to Inside The Mets.