What started as a running joke late last season continued in hilarious fashion prior to the Giants’ season opener against the Marlins on Friday.

After declaring himself a self-appointed team captain in September, first baseman Brandon Belt delivered a not-so-subtle reminder before tossing the ceremonial first pitch. Belt’s jersey boasted a “C” made out of tape, a clever callback to Evan Longoria’s handiwork before the team’s Sept. 10 game versus the Cubs.

Belt emerged onto the field at Oracle Park on a boat wearing a captain’s hat while the “Pirates of the Caribbean” theme music blared over the loud speakers. The fan favorite then tossed baseballs to the adoring crowd before hopping off the vessel to deliver the pitch.

The scene gave MLB fans one of the more memorable Opening Day gags thus far while giving those in attendance a great way to usher in a new season.

Belt, the longest-tenured player on the Giants roster, accepted a $18.4 million qualifying offer during the offseason to remain with the club he’s been a part of since 2011. He tallied a career-best 29 home runs with .274 batting average and 59 RBIs in 2021.

After being relegated to a bystander last postseason because of injury, Belt likely enters 2022 hoping for the chance to make more noise in the fall than he did to kick off what could be another promising season in San Francisco.

