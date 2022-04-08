Shohei Ohtani has forever changed MLB, but even the 2021 American League MVP can forget what he has done to impact today’s game.

Ohtani went 0–4 from the plate in the Angels’ 3–1 loss to the Astros on Opening Day, the team’s eighth season-opening loss in nine years. However, the two-way star was outstanding in his first career Opening Day start on the mound, throwing 80 pitches while striking out nine, allowing only four hits and committing one error in 4.2 innings.

But by the time Ohtani made his final appearance at the plate, he told reporters that he had almost forgotten he began the game pitching. Ohtani’s stance stems from the fact that he can now remain in a game after his pitching duties are done due to the league recently creating the “Ohtani rule.”

With the universal designated hitter implemented this season, the mandate—created by the league and MLB players’ union—allows a pitcher who is also hitting in the team’s lineup that game to remain as DH even after he is removed from the game as the pitcher. While the Japanese star only pitched in a little over four innings, he was still able to bat for the remainder of the game. Previously, Ohtani would have moved to the outfield if the Angels wanted to keep his bat in the lineup.

The Ohtani rule is slated to be in effect for the lifetime of the league’s current collective bargaining agreement, a compact that will be in place for five years that will allow for more promotion of two-way players.

Ohtani is a special player. With what he has done in his short timespan in MLB is only the beginning of what his skillset can bring to today’s game and the future of the sport.

