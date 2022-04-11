Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Adnan Virk on Tiger at the Masters & "The Slap" | SI Media Podcast
Adnan Virk on Tiger at the Masters & "The Slap" | SI Media Podcast

‘Kenny’s a Vegetarian. Nobody Gets Sick Eating That Crap.’ Charles Barkley Hilariously Trolls Kenny Smith After Food Poisoning: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. Every single one of you reading this has at one point in your life faked “food poisoning” to get out of a day of work. It’s just one of those things people in the workforce do from time to time ...

And when you try to pull this move, not one of your coworkers believes you. They know you’re trying to pull a fast one and you just want to spend the day in bed or hit the beach.

Most people won’t call out a coworker for trying to get away with the fake food poisoning routine because it’s sort of an unwritten rule that everyone will try to get away with it at some point , so it’s best everyone just keeps their mouths shut.

But Charles Barkley is not most people.

When Kenny Smith called in sick Sunday night and missed the regular-season finale of Inside the NBA, Barkley put his longtime colleague on blast.

As Ernie Johnson announced Smith’s absence and offered well wishes on a speedy recovery, Barkley interrupted.

“First of all, I’m gonna tell you why he’s lying,” said Barkley. “He just wants an extra couple of days at home. Kenny’s a vegetarian. Nobody gets sick eating that crap. I can get sick eating chitlins, neck bones, burgers and pizza. Nobody gets [sick from] that broccolini crap, asparagus, he eats those black bean burgers. There’s no way that crap can make you sick.”

Johnson opined that maybe it was some bad tofu that got to Smith.

“Tofu’s not a thing,” said Barkley.

“It’s very much a thing,” replied Johnson.

“I would never know,” declared Barkley.

Charles then scolded Johnson for sending Smith well wishes.

“He’s not sick. Don’t send him no good stuff,” said Barkley.

Charles ended his rant by saying, “Kenny, enjoy your last two days off before the playoffs.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

We are so lucky to have Inside the NBA.

2. Thank you for your service, Rich Eisen.

3. ESPN struck gold Sunday night by having Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernández miked up for the team’s game against the Yankees. During the sixth inning, play-by-play man, Karl Ravech asked Hernández how he would play it if New York’s Anthony Rizzo hit a ball his way when the Yankees had runners on second and third. As soon as Hernández was done answering, Rizzo smacked a base hit to center, prompting Hernández to say, “Here it is!,” while chasing the ball.

4. Here’s your Quote of the Day from Red Sox reliever Jake Diekman, who struck out Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Joey Gallo to earn the save in Boston’s 4–3 win against the Yankees on Sunday night.

5. For the Yankees fans and everyone else who will hate-watch this, ESPN dropped the trailer for its upcoming Derek Jeter documentary series.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features a conversation with Adnan Virk of the MLB Network and the NHL Network.

Topics covered include the start of the Major League Baseball season and my issues with MLB’s exclusive streaming deals, Tiger Woods playing in the Masters, what we’d like to see Elon Musk change at Twitter, HBO’s Winning Time, East Coast bias, Bill Raftery, Mike Trout, Chris Russo’s renaissance, Jim Miller’s excellent HBO book, the death of Seinfeld‘s Estelle Harris and much more.

Virk, who hosts the Cinephile podcast, also had very strong opinions on the Will Smith–Chris Rock Oscar’s controversy and what the Academy Awards got wrong.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on AppleSpotify and Google.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: When it comes to pro wrestling, nothing will ever top the Attitude Era.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Features

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of an Oregon Ducks helmet during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.
College Football

Former Oregon Lineman Suing NCAA for $100 Million

Doug Brenner alleges that he sustained lifelong injuries as a result of workouts when he was a player.

By Mike McDaniel
Nov 7, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws the ball during the second half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance Make Fantasy Buy and Sell Value List

One of these second-year QBs could offer good value; the other might be too risky.

By Matt De Lima
Ole miss basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin with Ole Miss center Shakira Austin (0) during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament game against South Carolina in Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Sec Ole Miss South Carolina
Play
WNBA

Shakira Austin Bet on Herself. And Now It’s Paying Off.

When the Ole Miss center transferred from Maryland two years ago, many questioned if it was the right decision. Now she’s projected as a top-three pick in this year’s draft.

By Wilton Jackson
AP22100804871440
Play
Betting

Nets Headline Play-In Tournament

Plus, NBA playoff seeding and futures odds.

By Kyle Wood
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) takes the field with his teammates before the Yankees opening day baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in New York.
Play
MLB

The Yankees Can’t Replace Aaron Judge. That’s Why He Rejected Them.

He’s a homegrown slugger with a marketable brand all his own. He and New York soon will find out how much that’s worth.

By Tom Verducci
Russell Wilson, Dwayne Haskins and Nathaniel Hackett
NFL

Nathaniel Hackett Is Ready to Build Up the Broncos

The new coach in Denver discusses what he learned from working with Aaron Rodgers, and how he knows he won’t get a honeymoon phase.

By Albert Breer
Hideki Matsuyama puts the green jacket on Scottie Scheffler
Play
Golf

SI:AM | Masters Champ Scottie Scheffler Is Unbeatable Right Now

His win at Augusta was just the latest in a long string of victories.

By Dan Gartland
Apr 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington (2) lays injured on the ground in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
NBA

Ellington Calls Out Nuggets Guard Campazzo After Altercation

The Lakers guard took offense to a shove from Denver’s Facundo Campazzo.

By Mike McDaniel