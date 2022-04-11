ESPN Releases Trailer for Upcoming Derek Jeter Documentary

Derek Jeter’s upcoming documentary finally released its first teaser trailer.

MLB tweeted out a 30-second clip on Sunday evening containing footage used in the six-episode docuseries. “The Captain”, directed by Randy Wilkins. The series is set to be released in July of this year and will air on ESPN and ESPN+.

The trailer also teased interviews with a number of important figures from Jeter’s era of baseball. The list of those expected to make appearances in the documentary includes Mariano Rivera, Bernie Williams, Joe Torre, Jorge Posada, Andy Pettitte, Tino Martinez, Alex Rodriguez, Brian Cashman, Nomar Garciaparra and Roger Clemens.

ESPN first announced “The Captain” in May 2021. The company released a statement at the time of the documentary’s reveal.

“ESPN Films today announced a multi-part documentary series that will tell the story of one of the greatest icons in modern sports and reveal the man behind the icon. Derek Jeter’s arrival with the New York Yankees helped transform a struggling franchise into a storied dynasty, all within a time of great change in New York City.

“As Jeter forged a Hall of Fame career, he established himself as the model Yankee both on- and off-the field, with his style, class, and charisma. Jeter’s commitment to winning came with a rare combination of competitiveness and cool, traits he has taken with him into retirement as he tackles new tests as a team owner and executive with the Miami Marlins and as a father. As he prepares to enter Cooperstown this July, he is pulling back the curtain to reveal what it was really like to be “The Captain.””

The first episode of “The Captain” will be released on July 18.