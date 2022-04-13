The Timberwolves and Clippers were in a tightly-contested battle in the first half of the league’s second play-in game on Tuesday. However, as Clippers center Ivica Zubac notched a free throw, a bizarre scene was happening on the opposite side of the court.

After Zubac’s free throw, referees stopped the game as a protestor tried to glue herself to the court inside the Target Center.

According to the NBA on TNT broadcast, the protestor—a woman—tried to glue her wrist to the floor in a form of protest. She resisted being taken away from the court. However, officials were successfully able to remove her from the court with relative ease.

According to TNT’s Allie LaForce, the woman was protesting Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor’s farm, which reportedly had to kill chickens due to a bird flu outbreak.

The winner of the matchup between Minnesota and Los Angeles will earn the No. 7 seed and face the Grizzlies in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

More NBA Coverage: