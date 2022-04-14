Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Wild Center Ryan Hartman Receives Venmo Payments from Fans to Pay for Fine

Wild center Ryan Hartman earned a $4,250 fine after flipping off Evander Kane during Tuesday night’s game vs. the Oilers.

Hartman gave Kane the bird after the Oiler left winger got into it with Kirill Kaprizov. Hartman later said the action was “well worth it.”

Wild and other hockey fans across the country came to Hartman’s defense on Wednesday morning after a fan found the center’s Venmo account. His account was then posted on Twitter, and dozens of fans started pouring in to help pay for Hartman’s fine.

Most of the Venmo captions included a middle finger emoji, of course.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

As a professional hockey player, Hartman really didn’t need help paying the fine, but fans wanted to show their support for his actions and show their appreciation for him backing up his teammate.

The craziest payment of them all, though, was from Kane’s ex-wife, Anna Kane. She sent Hartman $200 to help pay for the fine. She posted a picture of the payment on her Instagram story.

The Athletic’s Michael Russo spoke with Hartman Wednesday, and the Wild star said he plans to donate all the money he received. 

More NHL Coverage: 

• Penguins Hold Moment of Silence for Dwayne Haskins
• Who Has Clinched a Spot in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs?
• Senators Owner Eugene Melnyk Dies at 62

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo (7)
NBA

Facundo Campazzo Suspended for Game 1 vs. Warriors

Denver’s guard was ejected in Sunday’s game for pushing Wayne Ellington.

By Madison Williams
The Washington Spirit celebrate a goal.
Soccer

NWSL Releases Official TV and Streaming Schedule for 2022 Season

The league kicks off on April 29 with its first game in Los Angeles.

By Daniel Chavkin
Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin smiles in a game.
College Basketball

Arizona Star Bennedict Mathurin Declares for NBA Draft

The Wildcats guard is a projected lottery pick in the June draft.

By Daniel Chavkin
A view of the side scoreboard prior to the game between the Atlanta Hawks against the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena.
Extra Mustard

Hornets Bus Stopped by Train Ahead of Play-in Game

The delay caused the players to walk the rest of the way to State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

By Madison Williams
South Carolina players celebrate their championship
Play
College Football

Shane Beamer Credits Women’s Basketball Championship for Recruiting Help

One football prospect specifically wanted to meet Dawn Staley, later saying it was the “highlight” of his visit.

By Madison Williams
Baker Mayfield throws a pass in a game.
Play
NFL

Mayfield: Seahawks Are ‘Most Likely Option’ for Potential Trade

The current Browns quarterback said Seattle is a possible trade partner for him.

By Daniel Chavkin
San Diego Padres third base coach Mike Shildt, back to camera, hugs San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson after they spoke at a news conference before a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
MLB

Shildt, Richardson Clear Air After Confrontation During Padres-Giants

The two coaches met on the field before Wednesday’s contest in San Francisco.

By Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22)
Play
Extra Mustard

Debate Rages After Dodgers’ Decision to Pull Clayton Kershaw

Some fans didn’t like how the pitcher didn’t get a chance to potentially throw only the 24th perfect game in MLB history.

By Madison Williams