Wild center Ryan Hartman earned a $4,250 fine after flipping off Evander Kane during Tuesday night’s game vs. the Oilers.

Hartman gave Kane the bird after the Oiler left winger got into it with Kirill Kaprizov. Hartman later said the action was “well worth it.”

Wild and other hockey fans across the country came to Hartman’s defense on Wednesday morning after a fan found the center’s Venmo account. His account was then posted on Twitter, and dozens of fans started pouring in to help pay for Hartman’s fine.

Most of the Venmo captions included a middle finger emoji, of course.

As a professional hockey player, Hartman really didn’t need help paying the fine, but fans wanted to show their support for his actions and show their appreciation for him backing up his teammate.

The craziest payment of them all, though, was from Kane’s ex-wife, Anna Kane. She sent Hartman $200 to help pay for the fine. She posted a picture of the payment on her Instagram story.

The Athletic’s Michael Russo spoke with Hartman Wednesday, and the Wild star said he plans to donate all the money he received.

