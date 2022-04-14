Skip to main content
NBA Playoffs Injury Update: Steph, Luka, Simmons
NBA Playoffs Injury Update: Steph, Luka, Simmons

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green Say 2017 Warriors Were Best Team Ever

During an episode of The Draymond Green Show, Stephen Curry was asked if he would rather have his team’s 2017 and 2018 NBA titles or instead trade them for the Warriors winning the 2016 NBA title. He couldn’t help but laugh. 

“I would say no but. … I think for the rest of our life I’ll still be able to laugh at ’16,” Curry said. 

Golden State almost had the best season in NBA history in 2016 but fell short of winning an NBA title after an NBA-record 73 wins in the regular season. The Warriors infamously fell to the Cavaliers in seven games after blowing a 3–1 lead. But the question brought Curry and Green to an even more interesting topic: The best NBA teams of all time.

Green said their 2016 squad would be “undoubtedly the best team ever” if they had won it all after winning 73 games. However, he thinks the next year they had an even better squad when Kevin Durant joined them. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I think that team took over as the greatest team ever,” Green said. “We were the best team ever, I don’t care what no one said. I can’t see anyone beating that 2017 team.” 

Curry responded with “they say in the medical field I concur.”  The 2016-17 Warriors won 67 games in the regular season and beat the Cavaliers in five games to win the NBA championship. Do you agree with Curry and Green’s assertion?

