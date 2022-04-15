Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Kevin Durant, Tom Brady and Patrick Beverley on Today's SI Feed
Kevin Durant, Tom Brady and Patrick Beverley on Today's SI Feed

Bud Light Suggests ‘Bev Light’ After Beverley’s Press Conference Hilarity

It looks like Patrick Beverley may get use to enjoying an ice cold Bud Light beer more often in postgame news conferences. 

After the Timberwolves guard helped Minnesota defeat the Clippers to clinch a playoff spot in the Western Conference, Beverley was very outspoken on his thoughts toward his former Los Angeles teammates, resulting in a $30,000 fine for his candid comments. But while his postgame antics and remarks in the presser generated tons of social media reaction, he delivered them while quenching his thirst with a beer. 

As Beverley and the Timberwolves prepare to face the Grizzlies in the first-round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, Bud Light tweeted an image of a “Bev Light” complete with Beverley’s message for the Clippers.

Beverley’s $14 million salary should be enough to cover his fine, but that didn’t stop him from accepting donations, with the new Bev Light logo.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Beverley will have his hands full in slowing down Grizzlies star Ja Morant. However, if the Timberwolves manage to win the first game of the series on Saturday, he could have a special Bud Light in hand afterwards.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves

YOU MAY LIKE

Trinity Thomas and Suni Lee
College

Thomas, Lee Win Individual NCAA Gymnastics Titles

Their Gators and Tigers teams join the Sooners and Utes in the NCAA women’s gymnastics team finals.

By Madeline Coleman
A detailed view of the ACC logo
College

Report: Charlotte, Orlando Listed As Finalists for ACC Headquarters

The conference called Greensboro, N.C., home for the last 68 years.

By Madison Williams
Sep 27, 2021; Canton, MA, USA; Boston Celtics Brad Stevens during Celtics Media Day in Canton MA.
Play
Extra Mustard

Brad Stevens ‘Definitely Not’ Considering Lakers Coaching Job

Stevens coached Boston from 2013 to ’21 and led the club to three conference Finals appearances.

By Jelani Scott
miles bridges
Play
NBA

Bridges Fined $50,000 For Throwing Mouthpiece in Play-In Loss

The Hornets wing has since apologized for his behavior from Wednesday’s game.

By Wilton Jackson
Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson
Play
NFL

Top 10 Highest-Paid NFL QBs for 2022 Season After Carr Deal

All of the moving and signing during the season coupled with existing contracts leaves fans wondering: who really has the biggest payday?

By Madeline Coleman
NFL draft logo
NFL

Report: 21 Prospects Expected to Attend NFL Draft

This year’s draft will take place on the Las Vegas strip.

By Madison Williams
Jan 29, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) meets with guard Stephen Curry (30) after the Brooklyn Nets were called for a foul in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center.
Play
NBA

Thompson Says Curry ‘Looked Like Himself’ in Warriors’ Scrimmage

Klay Thompson: “He [Curry] just gives everybody a lift with just his presence on the court.”

By Wilton Jackson
Antonio Brown catches a pass.
Extra Mustard

Mayweather Offers $20M Wager to NFL Teams Willing to Sign AB

“If they sign AB and AB go through the whole season, no problems at all, and then they gotta give us $20 million.”

By Wilton Jackson