Kevin Durant, Tom Brady and Patrick Beverley on Today's SI Feed
NBA Fines Timberwolves’ Patrick Beverley After Post-Game Antics

When the Timberwolves beat the Clippers on Tuesday, guard Patrick Beverley had some choice words to say about Los Angeles, and the NBA noticed. The NBA announced it fined Beverley $30,000 for his comments after the game.

Beverley celebrated the win with a ton of excitement, including staring at Clippers owner Steve Balmer and trash talking the Clippers players.

While speaking to the media, Beverley explained what he said to his former teammates as the clock hit zero.

“I told them to take they a-- home,” Beverley said. “Long flight to L.A., take y’all a-- home. It’s deeper than that for me. I gave my blood, sweat and tears to that organization. You guys know the story … to be written off like that … ‘He’s injury prone, he’s old,’ to be able to come here, play them in a play-in, beat their a--, no other feeling.”

He didn’t stop there. Beverley went on social media to send a message to everyone about both Minnesota and Los Angeles, though it has now been deleted.

Beverley played for the Clippers for four seasons before the team moved off of him last offseason. Los Angeles originally traded Beverley to Memphis, but the Grizzlies sent him to Minnesota not long after. 

And as luck turns out, Memphis and Minnesota will play in the first round of the playoffs next week.

Minnesota Timberwolves
